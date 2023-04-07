Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $5.65 Million Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,091 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $5,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in PTC by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,097,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,265,405,000 after buying an additional 143,827 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PTC by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,736,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $913,806,000 after purchasing an additional 358,134 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in PTC by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,409,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,380,000 after purchasing an additional 161,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in PTC by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,058,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $424,506,000 after purchasing an additional 31,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in PTC by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,576,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,566,000 after purchasing an additional 41,474 shares during the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of PTC from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PTC from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of PTC from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC traded down $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $125.29. 528,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,811. The firm has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.35, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. PTC Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.55 and a 1-year high of $139.91.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $465.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.43 million. PTC had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 17.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PTC news, insider Michael Ditullio sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.63, for a total value of $261,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,250 shares in the company, valued at $8,262,347.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael Ditullio sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.63, for a total value of $261,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,250 shares in the company, valued at $8,262,347.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total transaction of $229,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,704,017 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,197,897.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 301,479 shares of company stock valued at $38,322,293. 8.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.

