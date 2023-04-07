Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Increases Stock Position in PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 277,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,578 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in PowerSchool were worth $6,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PowerSchool by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,629,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,929,000 after purchasing an additional 20,583 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of PowerSchool by 115.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,638,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,341,000 after purchasing an additional 877,727 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of PowerSchool by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,566,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,868,000 after purchasing an additional 271,642 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PowerSchool by 174.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,335,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,297,000 after purchasing an additional 848,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of PowerSchool by 866.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,189,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,626 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PWSC traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.55. 361,947 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 683,728. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.10 and a 200 day moving average of $20.52. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $26.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

In related news, insider Marcy Daniel sold 4,085 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $79,167.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 308,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,969,350.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other PowerSchool news, CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 63,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total transaction of $1,284,736.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,344,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,269,494.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Marcy Daniel sold 4,085 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $79,167.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 308,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,969,350.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,460,092 shares of company stock valued at $89,807,514. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on PowerSchool from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of PowerSchool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of PowerSchool from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.09.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution is embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts representing approximately 45 million students worldwide. Its cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

