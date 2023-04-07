Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,980 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,623 shares during the period. Armstrong World Industries makes up approximately 1.0% of Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Armstrong World Industries worth $18,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 32.3% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 89.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the first quarter worth about $178,000.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 6,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total transaction of $547,756.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,062,790.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Armstrong World Industries Price Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on AWI shares. Zelman & Associates cut Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com cut Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.00.

NYSE AWI remained flat at $68.20 during mid-day trading on Friday. 573,635 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,434. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.06 and a 52 week high of $95.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $304.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.81 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 41.59% and a net margin of 16.45%. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Armstrong World Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.254 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is 23.34%.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties, and Unallocated Corporate. The Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

Featured Articles

