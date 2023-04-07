Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Purchases Shares of 412,201 RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 412,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,090,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 0.35% of RXO as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RXO. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RXO during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,039,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of RXO during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,592,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of RXO during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,372,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of RXO during the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RXO during the 4th quarter valued at about $756,000. 9.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RXO stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $18.32. The company had a trading volume of 976,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.95. RXO, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.75 and a 1 year high of $25.50.

RXO ( NYSE:RXO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. RXO’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that RXO, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on RXO from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on RXO in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on RXO in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on RXO in a report on Monday, February 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on RXO from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.62.

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services through its proprietary digital marketplace in North America. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

