Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 748 Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lessened its stake in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 748 shares during the period. LCI Industries makes up approximately 1.2% of Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned about 0.91% of LCI Industries worth $21,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $342,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 4,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.19% of the company’s stock.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm cut shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $137.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target (down previously from $137.00) on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of LCI Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LCI Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.14.

LCI Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LCII traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.82. 131,835 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,301. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.45. LCI Industries has a 1 year low of $89.28 and a 1 year high of $139.89.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.98). The business had revenue of $894.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.46 million. LCI Industries had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LCI Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is 27.11%.

About LCI Industries

(Get Rating)

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses, trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo, trucks, pontoon boats, trains, manufactured homes, and modular housing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.