RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 7th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1021 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:OPP opened at $8.53 on Friday. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $8.20 and a one year high of $12.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPP. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 541.0% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 71,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 60,519 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 4,807 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 11,522 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 32,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

