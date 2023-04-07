RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Posted by on Apr 7th, 2023

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPPGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 7th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1021 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:OPP opened at $8.53 on Friday. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $8.20 and a one year high of $12.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPP. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 541.0% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 71,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 60,519 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 4,807 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 11,522 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 32,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund (NYSE:OPP)

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.