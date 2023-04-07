RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSEARCA:RFM)

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0985 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

NYSEARCA RFM opened at $15.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.87. RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $14.57 and a one year high of $18.71.

Institutional Trading of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 107,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 105,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 22,630 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new stake in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $1,123,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $372,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $198,000.

About RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund

The RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

