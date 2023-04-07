Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Insider Sells $112,994.64 in Stock

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 11,673 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total value of $112,994.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 428,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,145,547.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Robinhood Markets Trading Up 2.7 %
NASDAQ:HOOD traded up $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $10.01. The company had a trading volume of 6,888,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,254,268. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.66. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.81 and a 52 week high of $12.76.
Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $380.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.16 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 8.40% and a negative net margin of 131.63%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Trading of Robinhood Markets
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 14,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the second quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.81% of the company’s stock.
Robinhood Markets Company Profile
Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Robinhood Markets (HOOD)
- Hypercharge Networks: Up Triple Digits, But What’s The Big Deal?
- 3 Reasons Why Apple’s 30% Rally Has Legs
- 3 Reasons to Pick First Citizens Instead of First Republic Bank
- 3 April Earnings Plays for Bullish Swing Traders
- Is Constellation Brands Star About To Rise?
Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.