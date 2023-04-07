Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Insider Sells $112,994.64 in Stock

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 11,673 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total value of $112,994.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 428,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,145,547.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Robinhood Markets Trading Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ:HOOD traded up $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $10.01. The company had a trading volume of 6,888,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,254,268. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.66. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.81 and a 52 week high of $12.76.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $380.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.16 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 8.40% and a negative net margin of 131.63%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Robinhood Markets

HOOD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut Robinhood Markets from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Robinhood Markets from $12.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Robinhood Markets from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.75.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 14,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the second quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

