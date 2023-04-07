Ronald Sargent Sells 200 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Stock

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) Director Ronald Sargent sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total transaction of $41,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,030 shares in the company, valued at $3,141,270. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Ronald Sargent also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 6th, Ronald Sargent sold 9,800 shares of Five Below stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.29, for a total transaction of $2,021,642.00.

Five Below Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $207.04. 538,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,061. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.01, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.17. Five Below, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.49 and a twelve month high of $212.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $201.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five Below

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The specialty retailer reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.07. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Five Below had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Somerset Trust Co grew its position in Five Below by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 3,968 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Five Below by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 150,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,663,000 after purchasing an additional 61,404 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in Five Below in the 4th quarter worth about $733,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Five Below by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 184,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,640,000 after purchasing an additional 19,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Five Below in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FIVE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $234.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Five Below in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Five Below in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $219.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $217.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.78.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

