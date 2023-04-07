Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ROST. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Loop Capital raised Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Ross Stores from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.53.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $106.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,689,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,369,771. The stock has a market cap of $36.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Ross Stores has a one year low of $69.24 and a one year high of $122.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.98.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ross Stores news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 20,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total transaction of $2,306,843.73. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 127,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,345,041.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Jeffrey P. Burrill sold 3,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $345,294.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,424,290.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 20,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total value of $2,306,843.73. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 127,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,345,041.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $369,081,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,742,218 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $550,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173,922 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,987,407 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $578,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,688 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at $118,218,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 314.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,741,831 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $146,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

