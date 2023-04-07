Royal Bank of Canada Initiates Coverage on Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF)

Stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Technip Energies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Get Technip Energies alerts:

Technip Energies Price Performance

OTCMKTS THNPF opened at $21.28 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.79. Technip Energies has a twelve month low of $10.32 and a twelve month high of $22.42.

About Technip Energies

Technip Energies N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an engineering and technology company for the energy transition in Europe, Russia, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and the Americas. The company operates through two segments, Projects Delivery, and Technology, Products and Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Technip Energies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Technip Energies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.