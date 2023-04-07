Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $141.89.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RY. StockNews.com lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Bank of America raised Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royal Bank of Canada

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 64.9% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:RY opened at $96.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $83.63 and a 12-month high of $112.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.48. The company has a market capitalization of $134.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.82.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.09. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $11.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be paid a $0.992 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $3.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 48.32%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

