RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 7.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS.

RPM International Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of RPM stock opened at $81.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.77. RPM International has a one year low of $74.56 and a one year high of $106.50.

RPM International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.78%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RPM International

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in shares of RPM International by 9,901.1% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 322,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 319,411 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in RPM International by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 233,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,039,000 after purchasing an additional 19,318 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in RPM International by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 65,425 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in RPM International by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after buying an additional 8,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in RPM International by 242.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,813 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after buying an additional 18,266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on RPM. KeyCorp assumed coverage on RPM International in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of RPM International from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RPM International in a report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of RPM International from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.78.

About RPM International

(Get Rating)

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG), Performance Coatings Group (PCG), Consumer Group, and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

Featured Stories

