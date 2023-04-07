Rudolph V. Renda Purchases 3,008 Shares of Southland Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLND) Stock

Southland Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLND – Get Rating) COO Rudolph V. Renda acquired 3,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.38 per share, for a total transaction of $25,207.04. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 1,353,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,340,059.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Southland Trading Up 5.6 %

NASDAQ SLND opened at $8.85 on Friday. Southland Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $11.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Southland in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Southland Company Profile

Southland Holdings Inc is a provider of specialized infrastructure construction services principally in North America including bridges, tunneling, transportation and facilities, marine, steel structures, water and wastewater treatment and water pipeline end markets. Southland Holdings Inc is headquartered in Grapevine, Texas.

