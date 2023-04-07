Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) CEO Sells $75,650.75 in Stock

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) CEO Richard Todd Schwartz sold 24,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.11, for a total value of $75,650.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,153,562 shares in the company, valued at $6,697,577.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Richard Todd Schwartz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 31st, Richard Todd Schwartz sold 24,364 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.11, for a total value of $75,772.04.

On Tuesday, March 28th, Richard Todd Schwartz sold 83,334 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $252,502.02.

Rush Street Interactive Stock Performance

RSI opened at $2.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $654.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.78. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a one year low of $2.77 and a one year high of $7.55.

Institutional Trading of Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive ( NYSE:RSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $165.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.60 million. Rush Street Interactive had a negative net margin of 6.52% and a negative return on equity of 17.05%. As a group, analysts predict that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 138.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,962 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 357.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 10,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RSI shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Susquehanna raised Rush Street Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and cut their target price for the company from $7.00 to $4.25 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rush Street Interactive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.16.

Rush Street Interactive Company Profile

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

Further Reading

