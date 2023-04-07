Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.70 Per Share

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share by the energy company on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. This is an increase from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.47.

Sabine Royalty Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 42.0% per year over the last three years.

SBR stock opened at $74.96 on Friday. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $54.29 and a 52 week high of $91.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Sabine Royalty Trust by 6,062.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 493 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,511 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $284,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 7,654 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Sabine Royalty Trust by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,834 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Sabine Royalty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 1st.

Sabine Royalty Trust is an express trust, which engages in the provision of Sabine Corporation’s royalty and mineral interests. It includes landowner’s royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and any other similar, non-participatory interest, in certain producing, and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties.

