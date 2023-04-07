Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.70 Per Share

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share by the energy company on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. This is an increase from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.47.
Sabine Royalty Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 42.0% per year over the last three years.
Sabine Royalty Trust Stock Up 1.2 %
SBR stock opened at $74.96 on Friday. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $54.29 and a 52 week high of $91.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.94.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sabine Royalty Trust
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Sabine Royalty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 1st.
About Sabine Royalty Trust
Sabine Royalty Trust is an express trust, which engages in the provision of Sabine Corporation’s royalty and mineral interests. It includes landowner’s royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and any other similar, non-participatory interest, in certain producing, and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sabine Royalty Trust (SBR)
- What Factors Will Drive S&P 500 Performance This Year?
- 2 Beautiful Investments In A Growing Industry
- Hypercharge Networks: Up Triple Digits, But What’s The Big Deal?
- 3 Reasons Why Apple’s 30% Rally Has Legs
- 3 Reasons to Pick First Citizens Instead of First Republic Bank
Receive News & Ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.