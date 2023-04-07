Safe (SAFE) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $178,438.39

Safe (SAFE) traded up 12.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. In the last seven days, Safe has traded down 5.2% against the dollar. Safe has a market cap of $231.53 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safe coin can currently be bought for approximately $11.11 or 0.00039774 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.64 or 0.00152627 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.30 or 0.00072646 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00040444 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000203 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003594 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000042 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 10.00658461 USD and is up 3.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

