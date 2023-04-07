Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) Director Andrew Swarthout Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL – Get Rating) Director Andrew Swarthout sold 2,000 shares of Sandstorm Gold stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.83, for a total transaction of C$15,660.00.

SSL stock opened at C$8.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.22. The firm has a market cap of C$2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.66, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.72. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$6.29 and a 1 year high of C$11.61.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$52.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$50.92 million. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 52.69%. On average, equities analysts predict that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.0908555 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 17th. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.78%.

SSL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC reduced their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.25 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$6.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Sandstorm Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.59.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

