Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Price Target Cut to $30.00

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the bank’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.72% from the company’s previous close.

SASR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens began coverage on Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp stock traded up $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $24.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,797. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.91. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 52-week low of $24.15 and a 52-week high of $45.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SASR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $159.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.43 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 28.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SASR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 181.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 4,565.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 246.1% in the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

