Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates €43.00 Price Target for Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW)

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €43.00 ($46.74) price objective on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DPW has been the subject of several other research reports. Warburg Research set a €46.00 ($50.00) price target on Deutsche Post in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €61.00 ($66.30) price target on Deutsche Post in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.00 ($43.48) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.00 ($41.30) target price on Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($54.35) price target on Deutsche Post in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Deutsche Post Price Performance

DPW opened at €41.70 ($45.33) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €41.11 and a 200 day moving average price of €37.73. Deutsche Post has a 1 year low of €30.52 ($33.17) and a 1 year high of €41.32 ($44.91).

Deutsche Post Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

