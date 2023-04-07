Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) Given a €8.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.00 ($8.70) price objective on Schaeffler (FRA:SHA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SHA. UBS Group set a €6.20 ($6.74) target price on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €7.30 ($7.93) price objective on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.00 ($6.52) target price on Schaeffler in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Warburg Research set a €7.70 ($8.37) price target on Schaeffler in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.00 ($8.70) price objective on Schaeffler in a report on Monday, March 27th.

Get Schaeffler alerts:

Schaeffler Stock Up 4.8 %

FRA:SHA opened at €7.12 ($7.73) on Monday. Schaeffler has a twelve month low of €11.30 ($12.28) and a twelve month high of €16.74 ($18.20). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €6.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €6.15.

About Schaeffler

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schaeffler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schaeffler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.