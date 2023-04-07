Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) is Sicart Associates LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Sicart Associates LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 191,403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 677 shares during the quarter. Schlumberger accounts for approximately 3.6% of Sicart Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $10,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SLB. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 31,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 3.4% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 6,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.8% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 24,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.6% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

SLB stock opened at $49.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $70.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.76. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $30.65 and a 1-year high of $62.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.97 and its 200-day moving average is $50.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.25%. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 41.67%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SLB shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Griffin Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.13.

In related news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total transaction of $895,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,674.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Schlumberger news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total transaction of $895,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,674.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 36,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $2,118,875.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,846,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 265,453 shares of company stock worth $14,955,915 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

