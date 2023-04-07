Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $756.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.55 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.19%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SCHN traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.34. The stock had a trading volume of 234,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,319. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.01 and its 200 day moving average is $31.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.05. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 52 week low of $25.96 and a 52 week high of $59.70. The stock has a market cap of $790.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.53.

Get Schnitzer Steel Industries alerts:

Schnitzer Steel Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s payout ratio is 21.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schnitzer Steel Industries

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 36.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,521,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,013,000 after acquiring an additional 404,669 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 274.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 386,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,857,000 after acquiring an additional 283,518 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1,855.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 161,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,411,000 after acquiring an additional 153,652 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 268.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 136,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,491,000 after acquiring an additional 99,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 192,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,910,000 after acquiring an additional 70,587 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The Auto and Metals Recycling segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.