Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $756.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.55 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.19%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Stock Performance

Schnitzer Steel Industries stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.34. 234,545 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,319. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $790.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.53. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 1 year low of $25.96 and a 1 year high of $59.70.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s payout ratio is presently 21.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Schnitzer Steel Industries

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCHN. Sprott Inc. raised its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 277,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,499,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 34,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 18,591 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 274.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 386,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,857,000 after purchasing an additional 283,518 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 26,732 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The Auto and Metals Recycling segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

