Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler restated their overweight rating on shares of Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.83.

Scholar Rock Trading Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ:SRRK opened at $7.85 on Monday. Scholar Rock has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 9.01 and a quick ratio of 9.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.69 and a 200-day moving average of $8.94. The company has a market cap of $408.12 million, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 0.77.

Institutional Trading of Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock ( NASDAQ:SRRK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.11. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.97) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Scholar Rock will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRRK. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 10.5% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 17,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Scholar Rock by 7.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in Scholar Rock by 28.6% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Scholar Rock by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 183,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. 91.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Scholar Rock

(Get Rating)

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.

