Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Shares Bought by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 779,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned approximately 1.09% of Schrödinger worth $14,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDGR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schrödinger during the first quarter worth $312,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Schrödinger by 69.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schrödinger by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 9,405 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Schrödinger by 2.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Schrödinger by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,205,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,357,000 after acquiring an additional 81,435 shares during the period. 68.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SDGR. Citigroup upped their price objective on Schrödinger from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.60.

NASDAQ:SDGR opened at $27.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.52. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.85 and a 1-year high of $35.24.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

