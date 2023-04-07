Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Position Lowered by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,895,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173,221 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF makes up 11.0% of McAdam LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. McAdam LLC owned about 1.01% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $111,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.89. 386,442 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,085. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.00. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $47.50 and a one year high of $59.78.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

