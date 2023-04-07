Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Shares Purchased by Paradigm Financial Partners LLC

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 31,068.3% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,597,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585,900 shares during the period. McAdam LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,068,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,800,000 after purchasing an additional 76,963 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter worth $64,878,000. Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,323,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,225,000 after purchasing an additional 9,762 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,071,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,181,000 after purchasing an additional 60,196 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDX traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $54.89. 386,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,085. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.00. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.50 and a fifty-two week high of $59.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.81.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

