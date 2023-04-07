Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Shares Sold by Asset Planning Corporation

Asset Planning Corporation lessened its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the period. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up 0.3% of Asset Planning Corporation’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Asset Planning Corporation’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA boosted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2,067.6% in the fourth quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 175,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,622,000 after buying an additional 167,066 shares during the period. Day & Ennis LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,596,000. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 25,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 6,301 shares during the last quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 56,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after buying an additional 4,913 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHR traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $50.89. 1,652,124 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,095,794. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.78 and a 200 day moving average of $49.55. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $48.09 and a twelve month high of $52.62.

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

