Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Acquired by Bridgewater Advisors Inc.

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 163.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,029 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000.

NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $47.63 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $40.92 and a 12 month high of $53.09. The company has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.88.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

