Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Purchased by Heritage Financial Services LLC

Heritage Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 50.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 93.1% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $10,728,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHX traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.23. 1,163,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,639,179. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.21. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $41.20 and a 1-year high of $53.64.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

