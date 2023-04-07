Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.57.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th.
Scorpio Tankers Stock Down 0.9 %
Scorpio Tankers stock opened at $54.99 on Friday. Scorpio Tankers has a 1-year low of $19.65 and a 1-year high of $64.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
Scorpio Tankers Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Scorpio Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.83%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scorpio Tankers
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STNG. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 1,495.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,865,679 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $64,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748,708 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,792,000. Herr Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,402,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 197.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 866,915 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $36,445,000 after acquiring an additional 575,200 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 810.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 553,021 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $19,085,000 after acquiring an additional 492,296 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.53% of the company’s stock.
Scorpio Tankers Company Profile
Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. Its consists of wholly owned, finance leased, and bareboat chartered-in tankers. It operates through the following segments: MR, LR2, Handymax, and LR1. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.
