Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Lifted to Outperform at National Bankshares

National Bankshares upgraded shares of Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$8.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Secure Energy Services from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their target price for the company from C$11.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. CIBC lowered shares of Secure Energy Services from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from C$10.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, ATB Capital cut their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$9.00.

Secure Energy Services Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of SES opened at C$6.37 on Tuesday. Secure Energy Services has a twelve month low of C$5.19 and a twelve month high of C$8.76. The company has a market cap of C$1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.10.

Secure Energy Services Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.28%. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.80%.

In other Secure Energy Services news, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$6.74 per share, with a total value of C$134,800.00. In other news, Senior Officer Michael Wayne Callihoo purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$6.11 per share, with a total value of C$42,770.00. Also, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$6.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$134,800.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 42,000 shares of company stock valued at $270,675 in the last 90 days. 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Secure Energy Services

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

