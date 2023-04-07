SEI Investments’ (SEIC) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $68.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on SEI Investments in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SEI Investments from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SEI Investments currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.80.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

SEI Investments Price Performance

SEIC opened at $56.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.68. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.02. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $46.30 and a 1 year high of $64.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at SEI Investments

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $456.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.18 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 23.88%. SEI Investments’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

In other SEI Investments news, Director Sarah Blumenstein sold 24,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $1,497,807.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,878.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other SEI Investments news, EVP Sanjay Sharma sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.14, for a total transaction of $577,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,283.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sarah Blumenstein sold 24,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $1,497,807.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,878.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 235,523 shares of company stock worth $13,928,946 in the last three months. 25.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SEI Investments

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 1,860.5% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SEI Investments

(Get Rating)

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.