SelfKey Price Tops $0.0092 on Major Exchanges (KEY)

SelfKey (KEY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. SelfKey has a total market cap of $49.00 million and approximately $30.56 million worth of SelfKey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SelfKey token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0092 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, SelfKey has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About SelfKey

SelfKey was first traded on January 11th, 2018. SelfKey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,304,969,446 tokens. SelfKey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey. The Reddit community for SelfKey is https://reddit.com/r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SelfKey is selfkey.org. SelfKey’s official Twitter account is @selfkey and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SelfKey Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain-based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfKey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SelfKey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SelfKey using one of the exchanges listed above.

