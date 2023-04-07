Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Receives $16.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MCRB shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Seres Therapeutics from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Seres Therapeutics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Seres Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

MCRB stock opened at $5.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69. The stock has a market cap of $727.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 2.65. Seres Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $9.49.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Seres Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC increased its position in Seres Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 374,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 7,929 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Seres Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $437,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Seres Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,151,000. 90.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

