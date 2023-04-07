Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Receives $16.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.25.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MCRB shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Seres Therapeutics from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Seres Therapeutics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Seres Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Seres Therapeutics Price Performance
MCRB stock opened at $5.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69. The stock has a market cap of $727.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 2.65. Seres Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $9.49.
Institutional Trading of Seres Therapeutics
About Seres Therapeutics
Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
