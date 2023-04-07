Shell (LON:SHEL) Given a GBX 3,000 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,000 ($37.26) target price on Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($40.98) price objective on shares of Shell in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group set a GBX 2,750 ($34.15) price objective on Shell in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Shell to an overweight rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 2,625 ($32.60) to GBX 2,405 ($29.87) in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 3,000 ($37.26) price target on Shell in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a top pick rating on shares of Shell in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,894 ($35.94).

Shares of LON:SHEL opened at GBX 2,417 ($30.02) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,427.75 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,372.47. The company has a market cap of £165.81 billion, a PE ratio of 519.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.65. Shell has a 12-month low of GBX 1,908.60 ($23.70) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,613.50 ($32.46). The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a yield of 0.99%. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous dividend of $0.25. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,064.52%.

In related news, insider Wael Sawan purchased 7,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,482 ($30.82) per share, for a total transaction of £179,026.66 ($222,338.13). In other news, insider Andrew Mackenzie acquired 8,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,418 ($30.03) per share, for a total transaction of £199,122.30 ($247,295.45). Also, insider Wael Sawan bought 7,213 shares of Shell stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,482 ($30.82) per share, for a total transaction of £179,026.66 ($222,338.13). Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

