Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Position Reduced by Regency Capital Management Inc. DE

Regency Capital Management Inc. DE decreased its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 120,674 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,956 shares during the period. Shell makes up about 7.9% of Regency Capital Management Inc. DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Shell were worth $6,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Shell by 2.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,770,344 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,033,532,000 after acquiring an additional 515,019 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Shell by 6.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,067,444 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $998,596,000 after buying an additional 1,295,431 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth approximately $677,739,000. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Shell by 17.8% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 10,773,379 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $270,590,000 after buying an additional 1,628,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth approximately $549,346,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Price Performance

SHEL stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.57. The company had a trading volume of 4,338,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,342,850. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.22 and a 200 day moving average of $56.63. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $44.90 and a fifty-two week high of $62.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Shell Increases Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.66. Shell had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The business had revenue of $101.20 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Shell plc will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHEL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. AlphaValue raised shares of Shell to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($36.02) to GBX 3,000 ($37.26) in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,879.86.

About Shell

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.