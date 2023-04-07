Sicart Associates LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Sicart Associates LLC grew its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Mosaic makes up about 2.3% of Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $6,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MOS. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 113.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 90,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after acquiring an additional 48,007 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 48,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,306 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 15,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 6,353 shares during the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 30,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 34,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 11,960 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on MOS. Citigroup upped their price objective on Mosaic from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mosaic in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Mosaic from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Mosaic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Mosaic from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

Mosaic Stock Performance

Shares of MOS opened at $43.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of 4.38, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.49. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $40.29 and a 1 year high of $79.28.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 10.02%.

Mosaic Profile

(Get Rating)

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment is involved in the ownership and operation of mines and production facilities which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and processing plants which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.