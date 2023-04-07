Sicart Associates LLC Has $4.03 Million Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Sicart Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Clorox comprises about 1.4% of Sicart Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $4,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CLX. Robinson Value Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Clorox by 0.6% in the third quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 11,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Clorox by 4.7% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Clorox by 2.5% in the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group grew its holdings in Clorox by 3.9% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Clorox by 3.8% in the third quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Stock Performance

NYSE CLX opened at $157.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $153.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.72. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $120.50 and a 1 year high of $160.59. The firm has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.07, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.30.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.32. Clorox had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 89.97%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. Clorox’s payout ratio is 134.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Clorox from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Clorox from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Clorox from $129.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Clorox from $152.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.27.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

Further Reading

