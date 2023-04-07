Sicart Associates LLC Has $65,000 Stake in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Sicart Associates LLC lowered its position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) by 38.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Kinross Gold by 113.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,103 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,379 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KGC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Kinross Gold from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.70 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays downgraded Kinross Gold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 30th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinross Gold in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.33.

Kinross Gold Stock Performance

Kinross Gold stock opened at $5.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.08. Kinross Gold Co. has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $6.34.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.80 million. Kinross Gold had a positive return on equity of 4.58% and a negative net margin of 17.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is -25.53%.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corp. engages in the production, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its mining operations are in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. The firm operates through the following business segments: Fort Knox, Round Mountain, Bald Mountain, Kupol, Paracatu, Tasiast, Chirano, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Stories

