Sicart Associates LLC Reduces Holdings in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Sicart Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,451 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 39,910 shares during the quarter. Sicart Associates LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Tripadvisor worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRIP. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Tripadvisor by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,808 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tripadvisor during the fourth quarter worth $570,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Tripadvisor by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,829 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Tripadvisor by 275.7% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 150,795 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after buying an additional 110,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Tripadvisor during the fourth quarter worth $267,000. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tripadvisor news, insider Seth J. Kalvert sold 25,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $698,153.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,903.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tripadvisor Price Performance

TRIP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tripadvisor in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Tripadvisor from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Tripadvisor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho upped their price target on Tripadvisor from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised Tripadvisor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.13.

Shares of NASDAQ TRIP opened at $19.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.87 and a 1-year high of $28.05. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.58 and a beta of 1.41.

Tripadvisor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

Featured Articles

