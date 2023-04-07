Sicart Associates LLC Reduces Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Sicart Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,494,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,560,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,850,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,089,000 after acquiring an additional 213,612 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,711,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,032,000 after acquiring an additional 879,524 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,286,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,517,000 after acquiring an additional 141,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $26,492,000.

SLV stock opened at $22.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.07. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $16.19 and a 12 month high of $24.16.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

