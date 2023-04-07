Sicart Associates LLC Sells 38,469 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Sicart Associates LLC decreased its stake in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,469 shares during the quarter. Sicart Associates LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Guardant Health worth $2,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on GH shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $70.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup lowered shares of Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.64.

GH stock opened at $23.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.75. The company has a quick ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.90. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.39 and a 12 month high of $76.63.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $126.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.43 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 145.61% and a negative return on equity of 242.65%. Equities analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -4.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy bought 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.15 per share, for a total transaction of $224,890.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,049,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,587,573.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Amirali Talasaz acquired 40,000 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,026,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,893,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,596,062.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy acquired 8,600 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.15 per share, with a total value of $224,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,049,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,587,573.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company engaged in the treatment of cancer through the use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

