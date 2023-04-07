Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SEMHF) Trading Up 4.5%

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SEMHF – Get Rating) shares were up 4.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $58.45 and last traded at $58.45. Approximately 3,340 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 210% from the average daily volume of 1,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.95.

Siemens Healthineers Stock Up 0.9 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.93.

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

