Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Boosts Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,746 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 78,585 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,161,000 after acquiring an additional 10,494 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 57,612 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,250,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 38,418 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,082 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $11,319,000. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $111.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.16 and a 1 year high of $124.83.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 33.83%.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 11.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SWKS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.58.

Insider Activity at Skyworks Solutions

In other news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $360,090.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,039,789.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $298,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $360,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,039,789.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

Further Reading

