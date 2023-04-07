Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Cuts Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. decreased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,756 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its position in Adobe by 338.1% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in Adobe by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 1,111.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its position in Adobe by 3,550.0% in the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 146 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total transaction of $1,032,850.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,475 shares in the company, valued at $9,409,744.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total transaction of $1,032,850.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,475 shares in the company, valued at $9,409,744.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total value of $1,025,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 380,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,084,788.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,747 shares of company stock worth $7,915,709 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Adobe Price Performance

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADBE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $382.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $388.00.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $380.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $360.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $335.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $174.54 billion, a PE ratio of 37.50, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.31. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $455.92.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Stories

