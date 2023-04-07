Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Cuts Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. cut its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,634 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $3,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 43.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 39.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 51,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,764,000 after acquiring an additional 14,432 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 18.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF stock opened at $156.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $158.08 and a 200-day moving average of $155.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.01. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $137.81 and a 1-year high of $174.24.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

