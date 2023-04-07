Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Grows Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 292.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $368.29 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $276.83 and a 52-week high of $384.44. The stock has a market cap of $349.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.38, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $332.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $344.45.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 73.61% and a net margin of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total transaction of $856,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,426 shares in the company, valued at $20,711,615.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total transaction of $70,112,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,543,810 shares in the company, valued at $35,071,008,458.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total value of $856,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,711,615.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 689,703 shares of company stock worth $237,930,004. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $455.00 to $444.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.11.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

