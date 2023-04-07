Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Has $18.61 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,397 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $18,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,354,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,191,367,000 after purchasing an additional 487,528 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,755,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,851 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,941,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,447,000 after purchasing an additional 690,235 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,879,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,277,000 after purchasing an additional 516,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 9,707,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,938,000 after purchasing an additional 567,444 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $203.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $278.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $226.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $201.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.97.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

